Here's how BLACKPINK band members reacted to Jisoo's acting debut in 'Snowdrop'

Jisoo, a member of the K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, made her acting debut in the widely discussed show 'Snowdrop'. The show which premiered in India on OTT platform Disney+Hostar is a love story that was aired in South Korea in December 2021.



So how did Jisoo's fellow band members react to her acting debut? "They were overly excited about sending me a coffee truck to the set. They looked forward to it more than anything else and fought over who’d get to send the first one. They promised me they’d watch the show when it airs and asked me to give them some spoilers I hadn’t told anyone else. I didn’t, of course, laugh. I think their promise motivated me to work harder,” said Jisoo in a statement.

Intriguing Characters, outstanding storytelling, and a fantastic cast - 'Snowdrop' is a show that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster that is full of excitement, action, and romance.

Featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and 'Something In The Rain' star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.



The drama is written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller 'Sky Castle'.



The Korean drama 'Snowdrop' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.