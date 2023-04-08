Hell no! John Leguizamo says he's not going to watch Chris Pratt's Super Mario Bros. Movie

On Wednesday, while speaking with TMZ, the 62-year-old actor was asked whether he is going to watch the new animated film or not. Replying to this, John said that he had no plans to see Pratt's movie.



"No, I will not be watching," he said, before adding, "They could've included a Latin character. I was groundbreaking, and then they stopped the groundbreaking."



This is not the first time when the actor has slammed the casting of the film. During his recent chat with Indiewire, the actor said that he feels the movie went "backwards" after casting two white actors as the voices of Mario and Luigi.



''I’m O.G. A lot of people love the original," Leguizamo said when asked to share his thoughts on the new movie.



"I did Comic-Con in New York and in Baltimore, and everyone was like, No, no, we love the old one, the original. They’re not feeling the new one. I'm not angry. It's unfortunate," he said further.



Pratt's casting as the lead character in the film has been a point of discussion from the day it was officially confirmed, with many fans questioning whether Pratt will be able to voice Marios' in his Italian accent on not.



Talking about the film, Wion's critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat called the film an adventure through Nostalgia Land.



In the review, he wrote, ''In the grand scheme of things, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a small blip on the radar of video game adaptations. It's not the worst one out there, but it's certainly not the best. However, it's a testament to the enduring popularity of the Mario franchise that people are still interested in seeing these characters on the big screen, even after all these years. One of the strengths of these games has always been their ability to appeal to a wide range of audiences. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the colourful worlds and zany characters that populate the games. The movie is able to capture that same sense of joy and wonder, bringing to life its world in a way that feels true to the source material.''