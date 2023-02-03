Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford starrer 1923 renewed for season 2

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford starrer 1923 is greenlit for season 2 at Paramount+. Dutton family’s origin story gets a second lease of life as the first season became hugley popular. It had the most watched series premiere in 2022.

Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 follows the ancestors of the current Dutton clan of Yellowstone and is led by Harrison Ford’s Jacob and Helen Mirren’s Cara. The newest installment in the family’s origin story takes place in the early 20th century “when pandemics historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” according to Paramount+.

The show features a stellar cast including Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer.