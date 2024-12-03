New Delhi

Russian actress Kamilla Belyatskaya died in a freak accident while vacationing on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand recently. Kamilla was practicing yoga at a rocky beach when she was swept away. The actress was vacationing in Thailand with her boyfriend, media reports stated. A video capturing the final moments of her life went viral on social media.

According to reports from Thailand news, efforts were made to rescue the 24-year-old actress but were unsuccessful. Her body was later found several kilometres away in the sea.

The area where the tragedy occurred was a place that Kamilla had frequently praised on social media, referring to it as “the best place on earth." She had visited the rocky beach before.

During her previous trip to Koh Samui, she had praised the spot on her social media and had written, “I love Samui, but this place, this rocky beach, is the best thing I have ever seen in my life. Thank you, universe, for bringing me here. I am so happy."

On the day of the incident, Kamilla had arrived at the Lad Ko Viewpoint in a red car to enjoy the waves, CCTV videos indicated. She was then seen walking alone towards the rocks, where she unrolled her yoga mat. Video captures her sitting at a vantage point on top of a rock and seconds later she is swept away by crashing waves.

Her mat was later found floating in the water, shortly after the tragedy unfolded.