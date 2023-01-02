'Hawkeye' actor Jeremy Renner 'critical but stable' after accident
Story highlights
The Marvel actor is currently with his family and is “receiving excellent care”.
The Marvel actor is currently with his family and is “receiving excellent care”.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been hospitalised after an accident.
The ‘Hawkeye’ star’s representative said in a statement, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”
The actor is currently with his family and is “receiving excellent care”.
The accident, reportedly, took place near his property in Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The area was recently hit by winter storms that is 25 miles south of Reno, Nevada.
On the work front, Jeremy Renner has starred as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in multiple Marvel movies as well as a Disney+ series. He currently stars as Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown.
Apart from the MCU films, he was also seen in Tom Cruise starrer ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ (2011) and the 2015 sequel, ‘Rogue Nation’. He also starred in ‘Bourne Legacy’ (2012).