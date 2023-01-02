'Hawkeye' actor Jeremy Renner 'critical but stable' after accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been hospitalised after an accident.

The ‘Hawkeye’ star’s representative said in a statement, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”

The actor is currently with his family and is “receiving excellent care”.

The accident, reportedly, took place near his property in Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The area was recently hit by winter storms that is 25 miles south of Reno, Nevada.

On the work front, Jeremy Renner has starred as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in multiple Marvel movies as well as a Disney+ series. He currently stars as Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown.