Harry Styles to star opposite Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson in 'Don’t Worry Darling'

Three years after making his debut in Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk', Harry Styles is returning to the big screen. The singer has been roped in for star-studded project 'Don't Worry, Darling'.



The singer-songwriter is replacing Shia LaBeouf, who previously was part of the project. Styles has joined the A-list ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.

The movie will be directed by Olivia Wilde. The upcoming movie is set in an isolated community in the California desert in the 1950s, the movie is adapted from a screenplay by Katie Silberman. The script has been penned by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The project is expected to start production later this year.



Harry is known for being a part of one of the most popular boy bands in recent history, 'One Direction'.