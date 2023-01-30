Harry Styles to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Singer Harry Styles has been confirmed for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The announcement was made during the AFC Championship Game on CBS. He is the latest to join a long list of performers including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith. Luke Combs, Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air live on the network as the event takes place in Los Angeles on February 5.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).

His co-performer, Bad Bunny, is up for three nominations: Album of the Year (“Un Verano Sin Ti”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”) and Best Música Urbana Album (“Un Verano Sin Ti”). Mary J. Blige is nominated for six including Record of the Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”) and Album of the Year.