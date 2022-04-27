Harry Styles starrer 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer unveiled during CinemaCon

The first trailer for Olivia Wilde’s 1950s thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has just dropped and we are beyond excited! The Warner Bros. CinemaCon showed off the first trailer which stars Florence Pugh as a housewife named Alice, who lives with her husband Jack played by Harry Styles. Jack apparently is a part of an operation named Victory project which is expected to change the world.

The trailer shows that women are asked to stay indoors.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ will release on September 23.

The screenplay was written by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey and Shane Van Dyke and Silberman.