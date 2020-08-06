Harry Potter films to leave HBO Max, will now stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock

For all those who must have watched Harry Potter films on HBO Max will have to shift to a new streaming channel as the franchise has shifted gears from Max to NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

According to the streaming company, they will be available in windows, meaning they will come on and off the platform over the next six months and into 2021.

At the time of HBO Max’s launch in May, the films were available there but it was later announced that they will leave the platform in August.

Peacock president of content acquisition and strategy Frances Manfredi in a statement, "The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock. We've built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again."

Other Warner Bros. movies will also join the Peacock library in the next six months, including ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The Dark Knight’.