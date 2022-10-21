Harry Potter coin introduced to mark 25 years of 'The Philosopher's Stone'

To celebrate 25 years of the publication of the immensely popular book 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' by JK Rowling, the Royal Mint is bringing out a special set of Harry Potter 50p coins.



The book series went on to become an all-time bestseller and was adapted into a film franchise which too was successful.



The book was published by Bloomsbury Publishing and was the first in the series of stories detailing Harry Potter's life at the wizard school Hogwarts.

"To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the publication of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', we have struck a range of spellbinding coins featuring a portrait of Harry Potter created by Jim Kay and Ffion Gwillim," the Royal Mint wrote on its website.



Interestingly, the set of Harry Potter themes coins will not just feature Harry's face but also have portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and recently proclaimed King Charles III. There will also be coins featuring Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts, the Hogwarts School and the Hogwarts Express.



According to the Royal Mint website, the coins have been created using special lasers in order to keep the design as accurate as possible. There are also a few extra special coins in the collection which - when placed under a bright light - feature a lightning bolt and the number 25 marking the years that the book series has completed.



The first two 50p coins from the set will be launched later this year and the final two will launch next year and have King Charles III's portrait.

The Royal Mint is reportedly expecting a high demand for the coins, but it added that the set will be made in a "small number".