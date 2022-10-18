Harrison Ford joins MCU, to be a part of 'Captain America 4'

Indiana Jones is now General Ross. Veteran actor Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will soon be seen playing General Ross in 'Captain America 4' which will have Anthony Mackie playing Marvel character Sam Niel in the film.



Ford will play the character of General Ross- earlier played by late actor William Hurt.



According to reports, 'The Cloverfield Paradox' helmer Julius Onah is set to direct the film which will serve as a sequel to the events of 2021' web series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', The show ended with Wilson finally accepting the shield and mantle of Captain America.



Apart from Captain America 4, Ford would also play Ross in Thunderbolts, the film about the titular team of supervillains, which is set to be directed by Jake Schreier and released on July 26, 2024.



While this is Ford's first role in the MCU, the actor has been part of two iconic franchises- the Star Wars and Indiana Jones films for decades.