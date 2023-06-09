Halsey and Suga's new song Lilith tops charts
Halsey and SUGA's new collaboration is winning the hearts of BTS Army. Many would recall that Halsey had fetaured in BTS' 'Boy WIth Luv' back in 2019. Her first collaboration with SUGA was in 'SUGA's Interlude' - which was a deep cut from Halsey's previous album Manic. Now, in 2023 the duo have collaborated for 'Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem).
About the song 'Lilith'
The song “Lilith” was originally a deep cut from Halsey's latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The album was preceded by an hour-long film with the same name and was directed by Colin Tilley and featured Halsey as “Queen Lila”. Tilley also directed the music videos of Halsey's 'Without Me' and 'You Should be Sad'.
The music video of the song was released on Monday. The video set a grim and mysterious tone.
In Jewish folklore, Lilith is a female demonic figure. She is originally derived from Mesopotamian mythology. She is believed to be Adam's first wife, before Eve.
Halsey and SUGA are known to be good friends. In an Instagram post, Halsey called SUGA her twin. She said, “I call SUGA ‘twin’ for a lot of reasons. We have the same smile, we have a lot of shared interests, and sometimes we even have the same haircut. But I mostly say it because we seem strangely (and sometimes wordlessly) connected on the same creative wavelength." SUGA responded by saying, “Twin??? I am a year older than you.”