Halsey and Suga's new song Lilith tops charts

Halsey and SUGA's new collaboration is winning the hearts of BTS Army. Many would recall that Halsey had fetaured in BTS' 'Boy WIth Luv' back in 2019. Her first collaboration with SUGA was in 'SUGA's Interlude' - which was a deep cut from Halsey's previous album Manic. Now, in 2023 the duo have collaborated for 'Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem).



The revamped version of the song, 'Lilith' includes an original verse by SUGA and melodious harmonisation by the duo.



The song has topped 65 countries on iTunes song charts and has become SUGA's 7th song to top iTunes US. The song also ranks #17 on Spotify with over 2.6 million streams.



This isn't the first time that Halsey and BTS collaboration has topped the charts. Earlier this year, 'Boys With Luv' joined Spotify's Billions Club. It is the first Korean language song to pass 1 billion streams. Two of BTS's English language songs, 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' also have over a billion streams.



About the song 'Lilith'



The song “Lilith” was originally a deep cut from Halsey's latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The album was preceded by an hour-long film with the same name and was directed by Colin Tilley and featured Halsey as “Queen Lila”. Tilley also directed the music videos of Halsey's 'Without Me' and 'You Should be Sad'.



