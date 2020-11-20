Halle Berry opens up about early sexual experience

Actress Halle Berry has opened up about her early experience with sex.



The 54-year-old star got candid about her sexual past in a Q&A video posted on Instagram, reports people.com.



"I remember my first orgasm. I did it to myself," she said during a conversation with stylist and friend Lindsay Flores.



When Flores, who couldn`t recall her first experience, asked how old Berry was when she had her first orgasm, the Oscar winning star said: "11".



Berry continued that at the time, she was "figuring out my sexuality -- like most girls", and joked about Flores for not remembering her experience.



"Shame on you. I feel bad for you now," she said.



To this, Flores quipped: "I feel bad for myself. Maybe I gave it to myself."



Meanwhile, Berry has confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. The star initially teased the romance in July, and confirmed it in September.



Sometime back a source told people.com that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to her boyfriend. "They are spending a lot of time at Halle`s Malibu house. She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious," the source added.

