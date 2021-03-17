Haathi Mere Saathi: First song 'Ae Hawa' released by makers

The makers of upcoming film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' released a new song titled 'Ae Hawa'.

The soulful number that talks of the eternal struggle between man and the wild and how it leads to trauma for the latter, the song has been composed by Shantanu Moitra.



'Haathi Mere Saathi' features Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles. In the song, the characters can be seen in pain, helpless in their endeavour to guard the natural habitat for their elephant friends. It's a telling tale of reality, bringing the real life scenario on the big screen.





The Prabu Solomon directorial will be releasing in 3 languages. It's titled 'Aranya' in Telugu and 'Kaadan' in Tamil. This is the first trilingual release of 2021.



The film is produced by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation.



The pan-India multi-lingual film will premiere in three languages on 26 March 2021.