Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what it'd take for her to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Gwyneth Paltrow might be done wearing the Iron-suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is still open to play Pepper Potts.

Appearing on People TV show this week, the actress and lifestyle entrepreneur revealed that she would be open to returning to a Marvel film or TV series as Pepper Potts "if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two."

The Oscar-winning actress and Iron Man star has appeared in more MCU projects than most of the Avengers but implied she was done with the franchise after Avengers: Endgame. "I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point," she joked to Variety in 2019.

Since 2015, Paltrow has been away from acting focussed on building her brand Goop, which had a Netflix docuseries last year.

With the MCU becoming more and more expansive though, now including Disney+ shows like WandaVision, there's a good chance Disney may take her up on that spare day of shooting she has offered.