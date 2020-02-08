Gwen Stefani cancels upcoming 'Just a Girl' Vegas residency show

American singer Gwen Stefani revealed that she had to cancel her upcoming 'Just a Girl' show on Saturday at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater because she is still unwell.



The 50-year-old star on Friday tweeted: "I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas." She also added that refunds will be available.

The 'Sweet escape' singer in another tweet said: "I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 - 22."

The tweets came two days after she shared a clip of her dancers preparing for the Vegas residency. Earlier in January, Stefani set the Grammy stage on fire as she performed with boyfriend Blake Shelton. The duo performed their hit duet `Nobody but You`.