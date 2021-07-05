Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry at an intimate ceremony: Reports

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are now married. The couple reportedly got married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony. The news comes less than a month after Stefani was seen sporting a huge diamond ring on her ring finger.



According to a report in Page Six, the couple exchanged vows on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch at a chapel that Shelton built specially for the wedding.



Sources close to the couple confirmed to Page Six that the couple married on Saturday with selected guests in attendance.



Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on the music reality show 'The Voice.' Back then the two were newly divorced.



At the time, the rocker and country superstar were both newly divorced. Shelton filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015. A few weeks later Stefani announced her separation from Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage and 3 children.



Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement in October 2020. The two musicians overs the years have collaborated on songs like 'Nobody But You,' 'Happy Anywhere' and 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas.'



Last weeks, reports suggested that Stefani and Shelton had applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma and since then speculations on the couple's impending wedding ceremony.

