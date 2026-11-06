/Guru Randhawa to perform at Electric Daisy Carnival, first Indian artist to do so

Singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa is set to make history on November 7, 2026, by delivering his first-ever international live performance on the main stage of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), becoming the first India-born music talent to perform at one of the world’s largest dance music festivals. In a monumental cross-cultural crossover, the Indian pop phenomenon will join forces with two-time Grammy-nominated electronic dance music titan Steve Aoki who is headlining day 2 of the festival to debut a massive, festival-ready collaboration. Together, the duo will unleash the world premiere of the highly anticipated ‘Sirra’ remix by Steve Aoki, transforming Randhawa’s record-breaking chart-topper into a global dance floor anthem that seamlessly blends high-energy Punjabi pop melodies with stadium-level electronic music. This historic international debut marks the global expansion of the original track from his album ‘Without Prejudice’ which exploded across music charts worldwide upon its release, securing dominant positions on streaming platform top lists and trending heavily across social media platforms with 356 million cumulative streams and 550 million collective cumulative YouTube views till date.

While November 7 marks Randhawa's historic milestone as the first Punjabi artist to perform at EDC, he is no stranger to breaking borders. He has cultivated an illustrious track record of multi-genre global collaborations that spans the Billboard-charting hit ‘Slowly Slowly’ with Pitbull, the Spanish-Punjabi club anthem ‘Mueve La Cintura’ alongside Latin icon Tito El Bambino, the infectious track ‘Vibe’ featuring American rap royalty French Montana, the smooth R&B crossover ‘Surma Surma’ with British-Asian superstar Jay Sean, the massive K-Pop crossover ‘BOOMPALA’ with superstars LE SSERAFIM, the electrifying electronic single ‘Addicted’ alongside the multi-platinum duo The Chainsmokers, and the high-energy luxury hip-hop anthem ‘Rich Life’ featuring legendary rap icon Rick Ross, making him the only Punjabi artist with the maximum number of global collaborations to date.



Guru Randhawastates, "Representing India and our sound on the EDC mainstage is a massive honour. Steve Aoki and I have built something special with the 'Sirra' remix that completely fuses two very distinct worlds. Before our massive homecoming stadium show hits New Delhi, I can't wait to hit the EDC mainstage and unleash that 'Sirra' energy!”



The festival performance serves as a prelude to Randhawa's monumental upcoming homecoming show on December 12, 2026 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi. The highly anticipated Sirra Era Live in Concert stadium concert carries profound significance, as it marks his official return to live touring after a three-year hiatus and serves as a grand milestone celebrating his 13 illustrious years in the music industry.



Fans attending EDC on November 7 can expect an explosive, genre-bending set that merges the infectious rhythms of Indian pop with Aoki's signature high-impact electronic beats, offering a thrilling preview of the massive stadium energy Randhawa is bringing back to India this winter.



The official Guru Randhawa Sirra remix by Steve Aoki facilitated by Warner Music India is out now on all major streaming platforms.