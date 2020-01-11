'Grey's Anatomy' star Justin Chambers leaves the medical drama after 15 years

Justin Chambers has announced this Friday, that he's leaving the hit ABC drama, in which he had played Dr Alex Karev since the series debuted in 2005.

In an interview with a news agency, the 49-year-old actor confirmed the news and said,'' There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years."

As the actor is turning 50 this year, he thinks this is the best time when he can quit and move on with the other roles.

Chambers was last seen on the 350th episode of the medical drama, which aired November 14, 2019. The actor is also receiving treatment for mental health issues but one isn't sure if he has decided to quit the show for the same reason.