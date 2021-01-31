Grammy-nominated musician Sophie Xeon dies aged 34

Grammy-nominated producer- musician Sophie Xeon has died after a 'terrible accident' at the young age of 34.



The transgender musician's accident took place in Athens, Greece on January 30 morning. The musician’s publicist announced in a statement, “It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4 am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident. At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”



The artist's record label, Transgressive, announced on Twitter that the singer 'slipped and fell' after climbing to 'watch the full moon'. ''Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident,” they said.



“True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”



Xeon started releasing music in 2013. The star’s debut album 'Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides' was released in 2018 and was an instant hit. The album was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. SOPHIE worked with such artists as Madonna, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, and Vince Staples.



The Scottish artist had worked with some global stars including Madonna, Kim Petras, Vince Staples and Charlie XCX. She came out as a transgender woman in 2017 in the video 'It's Okay to Cry'.