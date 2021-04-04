Govinda tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Veteran actor Govinda, on Sunday has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine, his spokesperson confirmed.



The `Hatya` actor`s spokesperson shared, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Govinda Ahuja has tested positive for Covid 19. He has mild symptoms and is home quarantined."Govinda`s wife Sunita Ahuja requested all those people who came in contact with him in the recent past, to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.



Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also informed that he had contracted COVID-19 and is currently `under home quarantine`.Recently, Alia Bhatt, Vikrant Messy, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.



Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song `Baby Doll`, became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.