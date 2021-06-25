'Gossip Girl' reboot to air on The CW and HBO Max

Gossip Girl is making a home run as makers announced that the reboot will premiere on The CW. This will happen a day after it makes its debut on streamer HBO Max.

The Gossip Girl reboot will debut on July 8 on HBO Max with The CW. The latter is home to the show’s original six seasons. Meanwhile, the pilot of reboot will be an hour and a half special that will start premiering on July 9.

There is no news on the additional 10 episodes of the reboot.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise as The CW is a joint venture between WarnerMedia, which owns and produces Gossip Girl and is the parent company of HBO Max, and CBS Studios.

Original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage exec produce the updated series, which takes place nine years after the original Gossip Girl ended. It follows a new group of Upper East Siders -- Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.