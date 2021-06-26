‘Good Girls’ canceled after four seasons on NBC

NBC series 'Good Girls' has been cancelled after four seasons.



The drama starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman will end after the network airs its five remaining episodes.



As per the THR, Efforts to move the series to Netflix, which serves as its streaming home after a global rights deal for the series — have imploded, and the series will not make the move to the streaming giant as an original series for season five.



Sources tell that the makers wanted to bring the show back for a fifth and final season but could not come to a financial agreement for the show to continue.



The series revolves around suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.



The series received a generally positive critical response and the performances of the cast were lauded as well.