'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit and run accident

'Gone Girl' fame Lisa Banes is in critical condition following a hit-and-run scooter accident in New York.



Banes was struck by a scooter on Friday (June 4) in New York City while crossing the street in Manhattan, the 65-year-old star was reportedly "flung from a crosswalk".



“Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition,” the NYPD said in a statement to Variety.



Mr Williams, her manager said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries”.

"We have several days ahead of us to pray for Lisa," Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold, said, according to the New York Daily News. "If anyone has any information about the scooter driver, we ask them to please call the police. NYPD said that no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.



Banes is known for roles in 'Gone Girl', 'Cocktail', 'Nashville', 'Madam Secretary', 'Masters of Sex', and more.