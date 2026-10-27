The global trailer of Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal, India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards, is out now, offering a compelling first look at the cerebral psychological thriller. With striking visuals, an evocative cultural setting and a storyline layered with mystery, the trailer hints at the unsettling world that has put the film on the international map.

This marks history and becomes the first time a Marathi film is being re-released in seven languages for a global theatrical rollout, spanning India, the USA, the UK, Europe, Australia, Dubai, and Africa.

Gondhal new trailer: Santosh Davakhar's offers a first look at the psychological thriller

Set against the cultural fabric of Maharashtra, Gondhal follows Suman and Anandrao, a newly married couple whose lives take a disturbing turn as desire, duty and devotion collide. A bride’s longing, a husband’s obligations and a series of mysterious events gradually draw the couple into a web of uncertainty, where appearances can deceive and the truth remains unchanged.



The trailer builds intrigue through its atmospheric visuals and glimpses of a relationship caught between personal desires and deeper obligations. Drawing from Maharashtra’s cultural traditions, Santosh Davakhar crafts a narrative that blends regional authenticity with psychological tension, leaving viewers with questions about what lies beneath the surface.

Speaking about the film, writer-director Santosh Davakhar says, “Global perceptions of Indian cinema are often shaped by narratives of poverty and caste conflict – important realities, but not the complete expression of India. Gondhal is not a film but generations of culture, people, traditions coming together. Getting the world to know about this tradition is something that makes me immensely happy, global festivals like academy awards help filmmakers to bring forth the ethnicity of our very roots across continents and not only in India. To experience India in its truest form. I created this film to bring one such powerful tradition to the global screen through a culturally authentic and universal cinematic language.”

With its Oscar journey moving forward, Gondhal continues to build momentum as India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is also being considered across multiple categories, marking another milestone in its journey towards international recognition.

Santosh Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for best director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Jury members at the festival called the film “like a Shakespearean fable set in a real world.”

Featuring Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohani and Nishad Bhoir, Gondhal is produced by Santosh Davakhar produced the film with Diksha Davakhar, his co-founder at production banner Davakhar Films. The company backs regional stories and aims for top-tier craft in camera work, sound, music and acting. Amalendu Chaudhary shot the film, which opens with an unbroken take lasting 25 minutes.