Golda teaser: Watch Helen Mirren transform as iconic Israeli leader Golda Meir

Helen Mirren will next be seen in Guy Nattiv’s biopic titled Golda. It is based on the life of Israel’s iconic Prime Minister Golda Meir. The film will see its world premiere at the Berlinale on February 20. Speaking to Deadline, Israeli Oscar-winning director Nattiv said, “As someone who grew up with Golda as a heroic myth, almost beyond human, and as the only female prime minister in the history of the Middle East, I want people to see how Helen adds a brilliant layer of soul, wisdom, humour and courage to the character of Golda.”

“She turns her into a flesh and blood human, capturing the impossible situation Golda faced, all while secretly undergoing cancer treatments,” he continued.

“Golda was the wrong person at the wrong time in the wrong place, leading a country on the verge of destruction. It is still today considered a huge trauma for Israelis. Our film is a deep dive into this tragedy,” he added.

Based on a screenplay by Nicholas Martin, Golda focuses on the events of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The conflict between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by President Anwar Sadat of Egypt heightened the Cold War tensions between the US and the Soviet Union.