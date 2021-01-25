'Godzilla vs. Kong' trailer: It's the fight between two of the greatest beasts from monsterverse

'Godzilla vs. Kong' trailer is finally here and it promises a fierce battle between two of cinema's most iconic monsters.



A sequel to 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters', 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is the long-awaited continuation of Legendary's Monsterverse. Reprising their roles in the film are Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler. Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård, and Brian Tyree Henry join the franchise.

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to release both in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26 as part of Warner Bros.' simultaneous release strategy. The trailer begins with Kong in chains before showing off scenes from the battle aboard military aircraft carriers. The trailer positions Kong as the hero and Godzilla as the villain, with many characters concerned about Godzilla's destructive behavior. They pin all their hopes on Kong to stop Godzilla and the trailer shows off the massive battles that await fans.





Godzilla vs Kong trailer previews the massive scale of the globetrotting film, with the return of familiar faces fans will recognize from the previous films. Brown's character is positioned to be rooting for Godzilla, or at least figure out why he's so adamant in beating Kong, while Kong has some cheerleaders of his own in franchise newcomers Hall, Skarsgård, and an unnamed child.



The trailer itself only shows off three battle sequences: the one aboard the military aircraft carriers, one, seemingly set in the past, featuring Kong, and what looks to be the final battle between the titular characters in a neon-lit cityscape. The film looks to be making Kong the main focus, fittingly enough. Godzilla and his origins have been explored in two previous movies, while Kong: Skull Island is the only film in the current Monsterverse to explore Kong's backstory.



'Godzilla vs Kong' looks to be filling that backstory in while serving up some truly gigantic fights. If the trailer is anything to go by, the gigantic beasts face-off is sure to get monsterverse junkies excited for the ultimate battle.