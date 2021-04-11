Godzilla vs Kong is officially the highest-grossing movie since the pandemic began

Godzilla vs Kong has emerged as a titan in the pandemic box office records.

The Warner Bros. monster mash is officially the highest-grossing movie of the COVID-19 era at the domestic box office, finishing up Friday with a $60 million total.



The film thus edges out the previous champion, Tenet, which finished its run with $58.2 million, according to analytics firm Comscore. It's likely on the road to becoming the first movie to pass the $100 million mark since theatres first shut down amid the pandemic more than a year ago.

Globally, Godzilla vs. Kong has already made close to $300 million, putting it on track to surpass Tenet's $363 million worldwide total sometime next week.

Last week, the creature feature scored the biggest debut of the pandemic, with $28 million in three days (it opened on Wednesday, March 31) and $31.6 million over the weekend. Analysts are pointing to the impressive performance as evidence that movie theatres are poised for a big comeback, particularly with Godzilla vs. Kong also available to stream on HBO Max.