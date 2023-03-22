Gisele Bundchen says football did not cause a split with Tom Brady: Not so black and white

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has opened up about her marriage and subsequent separation from footballer Tom Brady like never before. In a recent interview, Gisele stated that her marriage with Tom was on the rocks for a long time- much before he went back and forth on his football career.



Gisele spoke to Vanity Fair and said that Tom's career was just one of the many problems that led to the 'death of my dreams.'



The 42-year-old supermodel addressed the rumours surrounding her breakup from the 7-time Super Bowl champion in an interview where she denied ever forcing Brady to choose between their marriage and his profession. Instead, she called the reports "the craziest thing I've ever heard."



Gisele, in fact, said she would always be supportive of Tom in whatever makes him happy and wished that all his "dreams come true."



Gisele denied that football had played a part in their split. "What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," she told the outlet. "It’s not so black and white."



The supermodel though said that they started to grow apart some years now. They had changed from who they were when they first met in their late 20s and now had different visions for their future.



"When you love someone, you don’t put them in jail and say, 'You have to live this life,'" Gisele said. "You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly in the same direction, then that’s amazing."



"We’re not playing against each other. We are a team ... and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it," the model further said.