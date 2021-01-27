Gillian Anderson and Olivia Colman dancing together on a Lizzo number will make your day

Who would have thought that Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II would dance to a number by Lizo? Actresses Gillian Anderson and Olivia Colman - who play the former UK Prime Minister and the Queen respectively in Netflix show 'The Crown' happen to shake a leg on Lizo's 'Good As Hell' in a funny dance video that was "never meant to see the light of day."



Gillian Anderson, who plays Thatcher in the hit web series, recently appeared on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'. When probed about the video by Meyers, Gillian said, "Olivia (Colman) apparently does a dance class in the area that she lives with a bunch of friends, on a regular basis, and the last time she did the class, they had danced to that Lizzo song."



"She asked if we would happen to be interested in maybe doing it, and she would video it. And then she would just share it only with her friends ― the other dancers. So it was never meant to see the light of day."

"And yet, here we are," Meyers pointed out before the video was played for the audience.



The funny video also stars other cast members of the show including Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Erin Doherty(Princess Anne), and Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles ).



As the video ends, Anderson says "so humiliating" and adds that her face showed"such delight and shame all at once."

