Gigi Hadid shares adorable photo of Zayn Malik holding their daughter

Gigi Hadid gave a glimpse of Zayn Malik and their daughter as a treat to the couple's fans. On Christmas Day, the 25-year-old star snapped adorable family photos of Zayn Malik and their newborn daughter enjoying the holidays.



In one image, the former One Direction member could be seen cradling his baby girl.

The couple's little one donned a cream-coloured Gucci onesie and knitted Nike Air Jordan sneakers.





And although Gigi cropped out the father-daughter duo's faces, the image still spoke of the paternal emotions.







As of late, the California native has shared candid photos of her family, while still maintaining some privacy. In fact, the pair has settled into Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for this very reason.



"They feel peaceful staying there for now," an insider had told E! earlier about why the couple decided to move to the East Coast. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."