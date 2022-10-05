Gigi Hadid calls Kanye West a 'bully' for mocking Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Kanye West is in news again for all the wrong reasons. The rapper recently sparked controversy at the Paris Fashion Week after he was spotted wearing a T-shirt that said 'White Lives Matter'.



His T-shirt drew in a lot of criticism from all quarters including from fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.



After Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shared her thoughts on social media on West's 'White Lives Matter' apparel in the show, the rapper reacted with an online attack on Karefa-Johnson as he took potshots at her in a series of posts that were later deleted.



His criticism of Gabriella has now led to several models and other celebrities from the fashion industry reacting. Several have spoken in favour of Gabriella and slammed West including supermodel Gigi Hadid.



Hadid was among the first celebrities to call out Kanye. Taking to her Instagram stories, the model slammed West referring to him as a 'bully' as she came to Gabriella's defence. Hadid wrote, "As if the "honor" of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

Not just Gigi Hadid but Hailey Bieber and Jodie Turner-Smith also called West for his behaviour. Beiber did not name the rapper but wrote words of admiration for the fashion writer. Bieber in her words of support for Gabriella wrote, "My respect for you runs deep my friend!"



Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith called West 'fake' and 'disgusting' over his outfit. The model shared an Instagram stort where she re-shared a post from West's account that read, "WHEN I SAID WAR I MEANT WAR" and called out West saying, "Fake and disgusting and embarrassing."