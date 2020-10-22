'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' dates shifted to summer 2021

Makers have again shifted ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ release dates as they have now moved to 2021.

Sony and Columbia Pictures shifted the film's release date back three months to June 11, 2021.

The film from Jason Reitman had been originally dated for March 2021, after previously being delayed from its original July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Reitman is directing ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, which stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. It follows the events of previous films, Ghosbusters (1984) and Ghosbusters II (1989).