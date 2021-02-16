Gerard Butler admits he is a 'control freak' as he turns producer for 'Greenland'

Hollywood star Gerard Butler admits to being a control freak. Butler was serving as a producer for the film, 'Greenland' when he enjoyed the chance to have a more hands-on role in the project.



"I`m a control freak! As an actor, when you`re coming up, you beg for roles, and you`re lucky to get one and then you suddenly find yourself in a position where movies are being made, because you`re involved," Butler told Total Film magazine.



He added: "So if that`s the case, you say, `I want to produce it, I want to have some control, I want to help shape this film.` Not the studio movies, like `Gods Of Egypt` or `Geostorm`. But all the other ones, in the independent world.



He loves being very involved. "I get a chance to develop, be involved with the script, choose the director. It`s more responsibility, but you`re more involved in the process. And I love that," he said.