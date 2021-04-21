George W Bush reacts on Matthew McConaughey's potential run for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey Photograph:( Twitter )
The former first lady, Laura Bush also appeared with George on the morning telecast, which is co-hosted by their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.
Days after Matthew McConaughey outpolled the sitting governor of Texas by voters, former US President George W Bush stated that the McConaughey's job was anything but easy.
While appearing on the show `Today with Hoda & Jenna`, when asked about the possibility of the 51-year-old actor really considering a run for Texas governor, Bush said, "I read that, Matthew, yeah... I tell you this, it`s a tough business."
The former first lady, Laura Bush also appeared with George on the morning telecast, which is co-hosted by their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.
The actor recently outpolled the incumbent governor Greg Abbott in a speculative poll published by the Dallas Morning News. While the actor has not officially made the plunge in politics yet, the result -where McConaughey is significantly ahead of Abbott.
McConaughey had previously said that a gubernatorial run for office in his home Lone Star State is a true consideration.
He told `The Balanced Voice` podcast in March that he was actively "looking into" the question of "What is leadership role?"
The `Dallas Buyers Club` actor said, "What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I`m going into now?"
Bush also maintained that he had "no idea" if McConaughey had a true shot at winning a political seat. He has previously served as Texas governor from 1995 until 2000. George resigned his post to continue serving as president from 2001 to 2009.