George W Bush reacts on Matthew McConaughey's potential run for Texas governor

Days after Matthew McConaughey outpolled the sitting governor of Texas by voters, former US President George W Bush stated that the McConaughey's job was anything but easy.



While appearing on the show `Today with Hoda & Jenna`, when asked about the possibility of the 51-year-old actor really considering a run for Texas governor, Bush said, "I read that, Matthew, yeah... I tell you this, it`s a tough business."



The former first lady, Laura Bush also appeared with George on the morning telecast, which is co-hosted by their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

The actor recently outpolled the incumbent governor Greg Abbott in a speculative poll published by the Dallas Morning News. While the actor has not officially made the plunge in politics yet, the result -where McConaughey is significantly ahead of Abbott.



McConaughey had previously said that a gubernatorial run for office in his home Lone Star State is a true consideration.



He told `The Balanced Voice` podcast in March that he was actively "looking into" the question of "What is leadership role?"



The `Dallas Buyers Club` actor said, "What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I`m going into now?"



Bush also maintained that he had "no idea" if McConaughey had a true shot at winning a political seat. He has previously served as Texas governor from 1995 until 2000. George resigned his post to continue serving as president from 2001 to 2009.