George RR Martin's next 'Game Of Thrones' novel may arrive in 2021

Author George RR Martin has updated his fans on his writing progress, and confirmed on his recent blog post that he has made 'steady progress' on his long-awaited next 'Game of Thrones' novel 'The Winds of Winter'.



The author has spent the last several months on lockdown in a cabin in the mountains and says ''the enforced isolation has helped me write.'' He also expressed hope that his novel might be finished before the summer of 2021.

Martin, 71, said ''I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go,'' he told fans, and by warning them not to give any credence to any of the click-bait websites that like to parse every word of my posts as if they were papal encyclicals to divine hidden meanings.



He also indicated some of the characters he had been writing material for recently, including, 'Cersei, Asha, Tyrion, Ser Barristan, and Areo Hotah.' Martin's last Thrones book, 'A Dance with Dragons', was published in July 2011.



HBO's 'Game of Thrones' adaptation ended its run in May 2019. Martin is currently working on the network’s 'House of the Dragon' spinoff series.