George Clooney, Julia Roberts to reunite for 'Ticket to Paradise'

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 27, 2021, 11.57 AM(IST)

Clooney Julia Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who journey to Bali to stop their daughter from getting hitched.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are all set to work together again, in an upcoming romantic-comedy. 

Titled 'Ticket to Paradise', the film will be directed by 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' helmer Ol Parker.

According to Variety, Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who journey to Bali to stop their daughter from getting hitched. Clooney and Roberts have previously worked together on 'Money Monster,' a 2016 thriller and two of Ocean's Eleven franchise films.

Clooney recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky.” Roberts did a season of the Amazon series “Homecoming,” and next she will play Martha Mitchell the TV series 'Gaslit' and star in 'White Bird.'

'Ticket to Paradise' has a script from Ted Melfi based on an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski. Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey. 

Topics

Read in App