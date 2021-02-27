George Clooney, Julia Roberts to reunite for 'Ticket to Paradise'

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are all set to work together again, in an upcoming romantic-comedy.



Titled 'Ticket to Paradise', the film will be directed by 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' helmer Ol Parker.



According to Variety, Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who journey to Bali to stop their daughter from getting hitched. Clooney and Roberts have previously worked together on 'Money Monster,' a 2016 thriller and two of Ocean's Eleven franchise films.



Clooney recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky.” Roberts did a season of the Amazon series “Homecoming,” and next she will play Martha Mitchell the TV series 'Gaslit' and star in 'White Bird.'



'Ticket to Paradise' has a script from Ted Melfi based on an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski. Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey.