George and Amal Clooney donate $100,000 for Beirut massive explosion

George and Amal Clooney have announced that they are donating $100,000 for Lebanon's massive explosion that damaged the countries capital, Beirut.

''We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days'', the Clooneys said



''Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating $100,000 to these charities and hope that others will help in any way they can.''

Amal, a 42-year-old human rights lawyer, was born in Beirut. Her family left Lebanon when she was 2-years-old during the Lebanese Civil War and moved to England.



As per the reports, 135 people are dead and 5,000 people are injured and 300,000 people have lost their homes after the explosion on August 4. The star couple recently donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.