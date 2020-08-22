Ganesh Chaturthi: Bollywood celebs extend their warm wishes to fans

Ganesh Chaturthi celebration began on Saturday and several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend their warm wishes on the occasion

Kangana Ranaut who made her debut on Twiitter earlier this week, shared several pictures of herself with lord Ganesha, "Parvati putra, vighnharta, shree Siddhivinayak apni kripa rakhna banaye prabhu'', she tweeted along with the pictures.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of the Ganesha idol, "May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya," he wrote in the caption.

Karan Johar shared a picture of the lord and wrote, "May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you from all evil....may the power enhance the positivity and spread only love .... #happyganeshchaturthi," Karan wrote in the caption.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with the Ganesha idol at her house. "Love you Bappa, welcome home, wishing everyone peace, love, good health, positivity, and kindness #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya," she wrote in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the picture showing her little one Taimur offering prayers to a beautiful idol made of Lego bricks."Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us..."

Rajkummar Rao shared the picture of eco friendly ganpati and wrote, ''Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Home made Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric. It’s such an amazing feeling to make our own Ganpati at home this year.

Sending prayers and peace. #EcoFriendlyGanpati. Ganpati Bappa Morya''