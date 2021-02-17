'Game Of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child

They may not have had a happy ending when they starred opposite each other in the hit TV series 'Game of Thrones` but stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie surely have more reasons to smile in this new year. The couple is now proud parents of a baby boy.



Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who announced back in September that they were expecting their first child, confirmed the news of welcoming their first child together by stepping out with their newborn in London recently.



For `Game of Thrones` fans, the couple`s real-life love story was a long time coming as they also portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and his lover Ygritte on the small screen.



He was a brother of the Night`s Watch with world-changing secrets in his past, she a part of the rebel wildlings.



Kit and Rose got married in Scotland in 2018 after dating on and off since 2012.