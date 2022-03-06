'Game of Thrones' star John Stahl passes away at the age of 68

Actor John Stahl, known for playing Rickard Karstark in the two seasons of HBO's 'Game of Thrones', has died. He was 68 and died on March 2.



His agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard released a statement, describing Stahl as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre”.

She added: “He died on the [Scottish] Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.”

His cause of death was not given.



Stahl took over the role of Rickard for the HBO series' second and third seasons from fellow actor Steven Blount, who previously starred in the role.

Apart from his stint in 'Game of Thrones', Stahl was best known for his role in the Scottish soap opera, 'Take the High Road'. He appeared on the show from 1982 until it concluded in 2003.



📷Tommy Ga-Ken Wan pic.twitter.com/uzSmeIrcTz — National Theatre of Scotland (@NTSonline) March 4, 2022 ×

In his 3 decades-long career, Stahl studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, before appearing in numerous Scottish stage productions.