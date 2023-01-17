'Game Of Thrones' star Bella Ramsey comes out as gender fluid

Bella Ramsey, who is best known for her roles as Lyanna Mormont in 'Game Of Thrones' series has revealed she is gender-fluid. Ramsey has also played Mildred Hubble in 'The Worst Witch' and at present stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the acclaimed new HBO series 'The Last Of Us'. While promoting the show in a recent interview, she opened up about her gender identity.

Speaking to New York Times, Ramsey said, "I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she said. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting."

Ramsey revealed she ticks the non-binary option in all documents. "I'm very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less,” she said.



In 'The Last Of Us', Bella Ramsey plays the role of a teenager named Ellie who is escorted across the post-apocalyptic United States by smuggler Joel (Pascal).



Bella Ramsey shot to fame with her performance in 'Game Of Thrones' where she played Lyanna Mormont.