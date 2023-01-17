'Game Of Thrones' star Bella Ramsey comes out as gender fluid
Story highlights
'Game Of Thrones' Bella Ramsey revealed she ticks the non-binary option in all documents.
'Game Of Thrones' Bella Ramsey revealed she ticks the non-binary option in all documents.
Bella Ramsey, who is best known for her roles as Lyanna Mormont in 'Game Of Thrones' series has revealed she is gender-fluid. Ramsey has also played Mildred Hubble in 'The Worst Witch' and at present stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the acclaimed new HBO series 'The Last Of Us'. While promoting the show in a recent interview, she opened up about her gender identity.
Gender fluid
Speaking to New York Times, Ramsey said, "I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she said. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting."
Ramsey revealed she ticks the non-binary option in all documents. "I'm very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less,” she said.
In 'The Last Of Us', Bella Ramsey plays the role of a teenager named Ellie who is escorted across the post-apocalyptic United States by smuggler Joel (Pascal).
Bella Ramsey shot to fame with her performance in 'Game Of Thrones' where she played Lyanna Mormont.
About her new show 'The Last Of Us'
Leading up to the premiere of 'The Last of Us,' Ramsay also addressed to how she reacted to fan toxicity over her casting as Ellie, admitting that she had never experienced that before.
"There would be times I'd find it funny. Then I'd get to the end of a 10-minute scrolling session, put my phone down and realize: Maybe that was a bad idea," she said. She is, however, hopefull that fans of the video game will also fall in love with the show. The actor explained that the show follows the emotional beats of the game and honors the legacy of 'The Last of Us'. "But (the live-action series adaptation) brings a new life into it. It explores different avenues that weren't explored so much in the game. I do think people are going to love it. I hope they do."