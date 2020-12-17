Gal Gadot's husband and daughters will have cameo appearances in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' is finally arriving on Christmas, and this time the movie has a little surprise for her fans.



Gal in an interview recently revealed that the movie will have cameo appearances from special people in her life- her husband Yaron Versano and their daughters, Maya and Alma will make their on-screen debut.



The 35-year-old actress said. ''I have two daughters both of them appear, my oldest one appeared with Patty Jenkins son Asa and my youngest one, who I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband,'' she said.

Watch: Makers release 'Wonder Woman 1984' opening scene online featuring Gal Gadot



Gal added that how their cameos mean a lot to her and said, ''This movie is more than just a movie for us, for me, for Patty. It completely changed my life and the amount of labour and thought and emotions that we put into the movie is a lot and I couldn’t have done the movie without the support of my amazing family and to have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot. It’s an amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish.''



Apart from her family, the movie will also have other cameos too. Movie director Patty Jenkins' son Asa will also appear in the movie. Earlier this year, Jenkins revealed that her son actually makes three separate appearances in the film as three different background characters. '' I just changed his hair. Every time I needed a kid to do something, I was like, ‘Asa, get in here! Okay, now you’re blonde,'' Jenkins said.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is about complicated truth: Gal Gadot



The movie is all set to hit the theatres on Dec. 25 and on HBO Max.