Gal Gadot starrer thriller 'Heart of Stone' bought by Netflix

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights of Gal Gadot-led espionage thriller `Heart of Stone`, which was developed by Skydance Media.



According to a report in Variety, the film marks the second major movie that Skydance has siphoned off this week. Earlier, Amazon Studios had nabbed the rights for science-fiction spectacle `The Tomorrow War,` starring Chris Pratt.



Although `The Tomorrow War` has been completely shot and is being completely purchased by Amazon, Gadot starred `Heart of Stone` is in early stages of production and has not been shot yet.



The action-thriller is being directed by filmmaker Tom Harper known for films like 'Wild Rose' and 'The Aeronauts' and the screenplay of Greg Rucka and Allison Shroeder.