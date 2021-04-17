Gal Gadot reveals Princess Diana's 'compassion' inspired her for 'Wonder Woman'

Princess Diana has been the inspiration for many and now it's revealed that the most favourite Royal was behind Gal Gadot inspiration and channelled her inner superhero.



The actor revealed, how she certainly took inspiration from late Royal and how her compassion helped Gadot with the superhero 'Wonder Woman'.



As part of Vanity Fair's Cocktail Hour, Live!, Gadot shared, ''I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana, like the real royal, the English Princess Diana," she recalled.



''That 'there was a part where they say that she always, she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people.'', she said. “And that was like, ding, ding, ding, ding. That should be the Wonder Woman that we have.”



“I wanted to portray a character that people will be inspired by, but also be able to relate to,” she continued. “I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart,” she added.



Gadot first portrayed Diana Prince, in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and she went on to play the character in multiple movies. 'Wonder Woman, 'Justice League, 'Wonder Woman 1984' and more.



This is not the first time when Gadot has spoken about Diana, before this in 2016, she shared, "Wonder Woman has the strength of a goddess and the heart of a human." Gadot then revealed she'd watched a documentary before filming, adding that, "[Princess Diana] said she leads from her heart and not from her head, and I think the same is true of our Diana."