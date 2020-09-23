'Full House' cast reunites for a new video, Lori Loughlin gives it a miss

The cast of the popular 1980s show 'Full House; reunited for a new project but actress Lori Loughlin gave it a miss.



Loughlin was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in the college admission scandal. The actress has to report to FCI Victorville on Nov. 19 before 2 p.m. Lori will serve two months jail time while her husband Mossimo Giannulli will serve 5 months.



Other cast members- Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier all appeared in a music video alongside 'Full House' creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin. The Olsen twins- Mary-Kate and Ashley- too were mssing from the video. The twins played the role of Michelle in the series.





The music video - titled 'Gotta Love a Golden'- talks of pet adoption and resuce program and even serves as a fund raiser as it can be downloaded and streamed. The proceeds will reportedly go towards animal welfare.

This is not the first time that the cast reuniteon screen.In the begging of the lockdown, back in March- the same set of actors had released a video which had them sharing safety guidelines with the title song of 'Full House' playing in the background.