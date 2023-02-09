Frozen, Toy Story and Zootopia to get much-awaited sequels

In a collective announcement today, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that animated sequels to Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia are in the works. In a statement, he said, “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia."

He added, "We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises.”

The most recent instalments of those animated franchises were blockbuster hits. While Frozen 2 amassed $1.45 billion in 2019, Pixar’s Toy Story 4 made money to the tune of $1.07 billion in 2019 and Zootopia earned $1.02 billion in 2016.