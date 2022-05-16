From 'Uncharted' to 'Umma': Exciting slate of Hollywood blockbusters releasing on Zee5 soon

Zee5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers, has announced an exciting line-up consisting of Hollywood blockbusters as part of ZeePlex’s TVOD offerings.



The new additions feature popular films released globally with some of the most well-known Hollywood talent. The slate includes names like Uncharted, Studio 666, Umma, Jockey and Descarrilados, among others.

This library addition is in accordance with Zee5's focus on bolstering its slate with quality content by engaging with the best names in the creative ecosystem to offer unique and premium content to a wide variety of audiences.



While 'Uncharted' starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Studio 666 starring Whitney Cummings and Taylor Hawkins is available only in English. Additionally, 'Umma' starring Sandra Oh will be available from 24th May; 'Jockey' starring Clifton Collins Jr. and Descarrilados starring Julián López; Arturo Valls will be available from 26th May. While Clifton Collins Jr. won the Special Jury Prize for Acting at 2021 Sundance Film Festival for his performance in Jockey, Descarrilados was nominated for Best Film at Almeria International Short Film Festival. Each movie will be available for Rs. 99 on pay per view.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We, at ZEE5, take pride in having a strong pulse on consumer preferences and, as a result, deliver a diverse range of tailored content for the country's various entertainment seekers. We are ecstatic to broaden our content catalogue to include more premium, international titles. These Hollywood blockbusters will enable us to cater to the country's varied demographics and provide high-quality content to our audiences. The films on offer have all been warmly accepted by audiences and have gained both critical and commercial praise, allowing us to provide the best of both worlds to our viewers.”