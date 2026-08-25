/From Sunny Deol's Baap to Anupam Kher's Ram Bhoomi: Zee Studios unveils multilingual, multi-genre 2026-27 slate

Indian storytelling is no longer restricted to traditional language or geographical boundaries, and Zee Studios is undertaking concerted efforts to strengthen its content ecosystem with a diversified multilingual and multi-genre slate for 2026-27. Spanning Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Kannada and other Indian languages, the Studio's upcoming portfolio brings together commercial entertainers, action spectacles, romance, thrillers, mythology, suspense and categorically distinct stories under a global canvas.

The strategy is rooted in Zee Studios' endeavour to reflect the diversity of India's audiences through stories across languages, genres and cultural contexts. In line with Z’s brand promise, Yours Truly, the Studio remains focused on staying closely connected to its audiences by championing stories that are culturally rooted, locally relevant and capable of travelling across geographical and linguistic boundaries.



On the Hindi front, Zee Studios is backing projects like Baap, starring Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty, "Ram Bhoomi" with Anupam Kher and Amruta Khanvilkar, "Delhi 2021" with Richa Chadha and "Blind Babu", featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Zakir Hussain. All this offering a mix of large-scale entertainment, action, suspense and contemporary storytelling.

The slate also extends strongly into the South, with Telugu titles such as January 12 Vidudala, NBK111, Kanaka Durga and Anasuya General Stores, alongside Kannada projects including Anna from Mexico and Tamil entertainers such as Hi and Sathyavan Savitri. The Studio has recently stepped into Gujarati films with the much anticipated film, Tom and Cherry.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Marathi cinema forms another important pillar of the Studio's strategy, with films such as Aatmapamphlet earning national award accolades, the new slate includes, Jhep, Phulwara, Maan, Jogai and other upcoming projects adding to a slate that is designed to engage audiences across markets.

The portfolio further spans across genres with projects such as Silaa, Sathyavan Savithri, Hi, Blind Game, NBK111, Indraputra, NKRAR2 and Delhi 2021, reinforcing Zee Studios' focus on building a balanced mix of mainstream entertainers and differentiated storytelling. Every content proposition is curated to engage audiences across markets rather than aiming at isolated regions or specific territories, widening the expanse of the slate.

A Zee Studios spokesperson said, "Our portfolio strategy is driven by the belief that India cannot be represented through one kind of story, one language or one cinematic lens. Every market has its own audience, talent, creative ecosystem and entertainment sensibility, and our ambition is to reflect that diversity through the films we back. From Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Gujarati to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and other language markets, we are dedicated towards building an unconventional content ecosystem with differentiated storytelling. For us, entertainment serves as the backbone for multilingual and multi-genre cinema, blurring the geographical and colloquial boundaries. We are focused on bringing together stories that can connect with audiences across India and beyond."

Genre diversity also remains an integral part of the Studio's content strategy. Baap, Silaa, bring the scale of commercial action entertainment, while Blind Game, Blind Babu, Delhi 2021, add psychological and thriller elements to the portfolio. Indraputra and Ram Bhoomi explore larger cinematic worlds inspired by Indian mythology and history. At the same time, titles such as Tom & Cherry, Hi, Sathyavan Savithri, Anna from Mexico, Jhep, Phulwara, Jogai, Kanaka Durga and Anasuya General Stores further strengthen the breadth of the portfolio across markets and audience segments.

The diversified content strategy is also aligned with the Studio's broader growth ambitions of deepening its presence in established markets while identifying opportunities across newer audience and language segments. The Studio is balancing star-led commercial films with high-concept stories, established genres with newer cinematic worlds, and large-scale spectacles with films that celebrate distinct local cultures while delivering a strong entertainment proposition.