From childhood to coronation, BBC new documentary to show unseen clips of Elizabeth's life

In honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a new BBC documentary titled 'Elizabeth: the Unseen Queen' will be premiered. Like the title, the short film will feature a never before seen footage of Queen's personal life.



The documentary will air on 29 May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.



As per BBC, the documentary will follow the monarch's life as a princess in her own eyes and own words,



The 75 minute special will show the life of Queen Elizabeth from a very young age until her coronation at the age of 27 in 1953. It will also show some hidden clips from her engagement ceremony, and as a young mother spending time with young Prince Charles.



It will feature some home recordings captured by royals themselves including Queen, her father and her mother.



The Queen herself gave the special permission for hundreds of private Royal clips to BBC. As per the BBC, ''The studio has reviewed more than 400 reels of film, privately held by the Royal Collection in the vaults of the British Film Institute (BFI)''



The filmmaker has also listened to over 300 of Elizabeth's speeches.



Simon Young, the BBC's commissioning editor for history, said: "This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into a deeply personal side of the Royal Family that is rarely seen, and it's wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark her Platinum Jubilee."